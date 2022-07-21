Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,356,955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,083,369,000 after acquiring an additional 67,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,698,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,696,343,000 after acquiring an additional 21,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,938,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,169,049,000 after acquiring an additional 93,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $625,050,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.17.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NSC opened at $237.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $217.00 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

