Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer Trading Down 1.1 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $50.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.51 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.