Atria Investments LLC Has $5.40 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $61.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.85. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

