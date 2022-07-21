Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.99.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of BKR stock opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.68. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 218.19%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,151,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $196,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $26,648.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,151,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,237,684 shares of company stock worth $2,488,942,236 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also

