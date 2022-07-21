Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,238 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $216.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.41. The company has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $7.38 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.35.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

