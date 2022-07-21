Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $9,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMP. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $242.03 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.37.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.43 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.20%.

AMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $330.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.11.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

