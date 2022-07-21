Grand Central Investment Group Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Grand Central Investment Group lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 102.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,267 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,327 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 2.3% of Grand Central Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 2.7 %

VZ stock opened at $49.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $206.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

