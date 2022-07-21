AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its holdings in AutoZone by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in AutoZone by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in AutoZone by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,194.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,070.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,022.71. The firm has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,503.30 and a one year high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.87 by $3.16. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $26.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

