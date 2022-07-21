Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $3,343,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,695,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 15.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at $956,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

M&T Bank Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.93.

Shares of MTB opened at $165.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.89. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $186.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($2.17). M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 36.67%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Articles

