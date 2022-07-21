Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 2,305 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,461,967,000 after acquiring an additional 146,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,311,000 after purchasing an additional 303,487 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,436,000 after buying an additional 325,803 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,176,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,533,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after acquiring an additional 43,532 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EMR opened at $82.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.30.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on EMR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.34.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

