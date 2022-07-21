Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.93.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $165.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.95. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.97.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($2.17). M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Stories

