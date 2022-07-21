Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 19,668 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,668 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Envista worth $9,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Envista by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,319,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,746 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,850,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,204,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Envista by 51.4% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,670,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,270,000 after acquiring an additional 567,289 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,709,000.

NVST stock opened at $40.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.60. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $35.24 and a one year high of $52.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.30 million. Envista had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Envista from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

