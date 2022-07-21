Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.26 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Chubb by 49.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $184.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $161.70 and a 1 year high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.88 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total transaction of $13,454,700.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,236 shares in the company, valued at $47,978,880.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.08.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.