Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $8.71 Million Stock Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Banner worth $8,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banner by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 125,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,438,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BANR. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $59.87 on Thursday. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.14.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.24. Banner had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

