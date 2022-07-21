Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,946 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,683.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,040.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 285 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.95.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total value of $33,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,726.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,878 shares of company stock valued at $3,979,428 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRTX stock opened at $285.50 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $296.84. The company has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

