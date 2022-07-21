Conning Inc. Sells 611 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,292 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 38.7% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $103.35 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The stock has a market cap of $188.16 billion, a PE ratio of 71.28, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.36.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

