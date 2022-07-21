Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $596,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,988,000 after acquiring an additional 742,676 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,193,000 after buying an additional 361,501 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,274,000 after purchasing an additional 227,433 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,124,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,201,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $456.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.20. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $344.89 and a 12 month high of $492.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Argus increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $452.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

