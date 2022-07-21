Atria Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,222 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR stock opened at $157.74 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $145.54 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.32.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.