Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,113 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $5,236,000. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.47.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $170.53 on Thursday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $153.70 and a one year high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

