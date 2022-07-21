Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $1,120,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $265.19 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.13.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

