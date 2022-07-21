Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 708 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 6,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

BDX stock opened at $237.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $231.46 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.27.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.88.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.