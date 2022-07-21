Gables Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.5% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $50.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.50. The company has a market capitalization of $285.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.51 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

