Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 1,266 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer Trading Down 1.1 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $50.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $285.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average of $51.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.51 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

