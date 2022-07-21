Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,265 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.3% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $50.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.50. The stock has a market cap of $285.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.51 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

