Conning Inc. Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $413,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,627,778 shares of company stock worth $395,430,143. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock opened at $243.17 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.55.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 48.34%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.