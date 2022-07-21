Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stake Lessened by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $950,911,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,099,157,000 after buying an additional 5,705,315 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,082,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,165,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $121,622,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $61.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.85.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. TheStreet cut Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

