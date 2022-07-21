Signaturefd LLC Acquires 74 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Full18 Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 319.0% in the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 73,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,102,000 after purchasing an additional 55,814 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 13.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $330.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.11.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $242.03 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.20%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

