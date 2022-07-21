Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 56,334 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.6% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $151,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Thirty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.71.

Alphabet stock opened at $114.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

