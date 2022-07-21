Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 120 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $181.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.21. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

