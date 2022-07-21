Essex LLC Sells 872 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Essex LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,585 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,461 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,404,000 after acquiring an additional 88,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $6,279,217,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,026,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,536,987,000 after acquiring an additional 304,829 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.38.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $178.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.64. The stock has a market cap of $445.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

