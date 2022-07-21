Regentatlantic Capital LLC Raises Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,682 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in TJX Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,720,125,000 after buying an additional 2,057,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,988,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,669,349,000 after acquiring an additional 596,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,443,489,000 after purchasing an additional 404,042 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,399,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,132,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,224,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

NYSE TJX opened at $63.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.31. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

