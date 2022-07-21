Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 7,475 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,186 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,475 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 57,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 128.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,643 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 12.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 46,962 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.1% during the first quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 39,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $49.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $206.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.