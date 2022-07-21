Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Makes New $130,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 397.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,724 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.4% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 12,575 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $178.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $445.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.64. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.55 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.38.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

