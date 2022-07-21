MBL Wealth LLC Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,072 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 172,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 60,003 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 22,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,718 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE VZ opened at $49.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $206.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

