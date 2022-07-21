Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $311,000 Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 725.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 250.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

CNS stock opened at $70.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.00. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.01 and a 52 week high of $101.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.26 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 33.41%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

