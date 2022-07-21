Silver Lake Advisory LLC Sells 100 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,788 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $178.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $445.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $140.55 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.38.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

