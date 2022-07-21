Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 397.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,724 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.9% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB grew its position in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $178.07 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.64.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Susquehanna reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 26th. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.38.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

