Regentatlantic Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 107.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,489,000 after purchasing an additional 34,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $47.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

