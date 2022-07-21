MBL Wealth LLC Invests $1.16 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,254 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $178.07 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.55 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.64.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.38.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

