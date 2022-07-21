Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.9% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 172,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 60,003 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 22,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,718 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $49.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $206.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average of $51.69.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.93.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

