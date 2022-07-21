Spinnaker Trust Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,575 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 48,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 12,515 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 67,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,448,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428,422 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $116,894,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 3,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.38.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $178.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.55 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.64. The company has a market capitalization of $445.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

