Silver Lake Advisory LLC Sells 100 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,788 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.38.

NVIDIA Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $178.07 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.