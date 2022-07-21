Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,510 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,390,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 65.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 105,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 41,788 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.85.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $97.36 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

