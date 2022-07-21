Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,488,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix stock opened at $637.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $655.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $700.00. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $606.12 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 117.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $841.50.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.