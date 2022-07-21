Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $8.91 Million Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Lithia Motors worth $8,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 417.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.20.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $279.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $287.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.15. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.56 and a 12-month high of $387.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.85 by $0.33. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $309,389.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $1,560,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,287,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,840. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.