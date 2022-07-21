Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Apartment Income REIT worth $8,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 205,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after buying an additional 18,180 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Apartment Income REIT

In other news, Director John D. Rayis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.80 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,091 shares of company stock valued at $96,756. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

AIRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $42.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average of $48.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.04. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 99.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

