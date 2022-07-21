Atria Investments LLC Sells 12,962 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,962 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $181.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.15 and its 200-day moving average is $192.21. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

