Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 61.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 35.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 48,977 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,286,000 after buying an additional 12,944 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.4% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.7% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.5% during the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS opened at $137.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, June 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.14.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

