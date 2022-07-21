Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.04.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TFC opened at $48.02 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

