Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,968,000 after purchasing an additional 21,931 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $806,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,508,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,893,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,508,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,893,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $459,355.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,224.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,715 shares of company stock valued at $19,905,072. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $101.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.62 and a 200-day moving average of $106.89. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.65.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

